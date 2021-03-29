Chiefs re-sign safety Daniel Sorenson to cap-friendly, 1-year deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs announced Monday that safety Daniel Sorenson has re-signed with the team.

Sorenson signed a one-year deal that includes a $2.325 million base salary with a $137,500 signing bonus, according to Over the Cap .

He’s spent his entire seven-year career in Kansas City, appearing in 94 games with 32 starts during that span.

Sorenson has 10 career interceptions — including three last season, which tied a career-high — and has returned three picks for a touchdown.

He also has been credited with 356, including a career-best 91 last season, with 16 tackles for a loss, 25 passes defended, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries since signing with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2014 from Brigham Young University.

During his career with Kansas City, Sorenson has developed a reputation for big hits and big plays in clutch moments, like a fourth-down stop on a fake punt that changed momentum in an AFC Divisional Game the Houston Texans to propel the Chiefs to a 24-point comeback and eventually the franchise’s first Super Bowl title in 50 years.

He primarily plays a box-safety role in several Chiefs subpackages.

Sorenson’s signing comes under the Veteran Signing Benefit , a contract rule to incentivize signing older players to more cap-friendly deals that was included in the 2020 collective-bargaining agreement.

As a result, he will only count $1.2 million against the Chiefs’ salary cap in 2021.