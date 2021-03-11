Chiefs receive 2 compensatory picks in 2021 NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs will receive two compensatory picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, the league announced Wednesday.

The NFL awarded 36 sandwich picks at the end of the third, fourth, fifth and sixth rounds to 17 teams as compensation for players lost in free agency.

A team that loses more or better players in free agency than it signs is eligible for compensation.

Based on the league formula, Kansas City will receive a fourth-round pick, No. 144 overall, as compensation for defensive back Kendall Fuller signing with the Washington Football Team.

The Chiefs also will receive a fifth-round pick, No. 181 overall, as compensation for defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah signing with the Miami Dolphins.

The Chiefs didn’t sign any free agents that counted as players gained under the NFL guidelines last offseason.

The Dallas Cowboys received a league-high four compensatory picks, while Atlanta and Green Bay received three each.

The Chiefs were among eight teams to receive two picks.

Kansas City now has eight picks — Nos. 31, 63, 94, 136, 144, 175, 181 and 256 — in the 2021 NFL Draft, which is set for April 29 to May 1 in Cleveland.