Chiefs Red Friday flag sales raise over $840,000 for RMHC-KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sales from the Chiefs’ ninth edition Red Friday flags exceeded $840,000, with proceeds benefitting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City.

An additional $100,827 was raised for RMHC-KC through the Hunt Family Foundation 50/50 Raffle at the home opener, bringing the total donation to over $940,000.

Flags were sold for $5 at McDonald’s and Hy-Vee stores throughout the Kansas City and St. Joseph areas. Online sales were also available.

Chiefs cheerleaders and KC Wolf helped pass out flags on the first Red Friday of the year with special guests such as RMHC-KC’s D.O.G. Benson and KC native Eric Stonestreet.

"Wow! Chiefs Kingdom and the KC community showed up enormously for sick children and their families at Ronald McDonald House Charities of KC,” RMHC-KC CEO Tami Greenberg said in a news release. “… We are forever grateful for the impact Red Friday has on local families enduring the hardest of times."

Chiefs President Mark Donovan says the yearly donation that aids in keeping families together through the challenges presented by illness is “one of the most unique and impactful traditions in Chiefs Kingdom.”

Red Friday sales have raised over $4.5 million for RMHC-KC over the past 10 years.

