Chiefs’ Reid anticipates DE Frank Clark to report to camp

Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark runs during NFL football training camp Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 2:25 PM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 15:25:35-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When veteran players report to Kansas City Chiefs training camp next Tuesday, head coach Andy Reid expects defensive end Frank Clark to be among them.

Clark has had multiple run-ins with Los Angeles-area police during the offseason, first in March and a second time in June.

Earlier this month, Los Angeles County prosecutors charged Clark with felony illegal possession of a firearm in connection to the March arrest. That court case continues to play out. Clark has not been formally charged in connection to the incident in June.

Despite the legal concerns, Clark is expected to join his teammates next week in St. Joseph.

“Frank will be here and we’ll go forward with that,” Reid told reporters Friday from training camp.

Reid did not have a timeline on when Clark’s situation would be resolved.

“We’ve got to just play it out here,” Reid said.

