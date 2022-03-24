Chiefs reportedly agree to terms with WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t wait long to add a new deep threat to the offense.

One day after trading Tyreek Hill to Miami for a haul of draft picks, the Chiefs reportedly will sign Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a three-year deal worth $30 million with incentives that could push it as high as $36 million, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero and others.

Kansas City couldn’t reach an agreement on an extension with Hill, who wanted to become the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

Instead, he was flipped to the Dolphins on the same day Valdes-Scantling visited the Chiefs.

Valdes-Scantling, a former fifth-round pick by Green Bay in 2018, has averaged an eye-popping 17.5 yards per reception in his four-year NFL career.

He led the NFL with a 20.9-yard receiving average in 2020.

Valdes-Scantling brings speed to the position, joining a remade wide-receiving corps that includes JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman Jr., but that hasn’t always translated to production.

He’s never had more than 690 yards or six touchdowns in a season, both career-highs he set in 2020.

Valdes-Scantling, who missed five games last season with a hamstring injury, also has struggled with drops, including seven during his breakout 2020 campaign.

During four seasons, all with the Packers, Valdes-Scantling has totaled 123 receptions for 2,153 yards with touchdowns — or roughly 30 catches for 540 yards and three touchdowns per season.