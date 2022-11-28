Chiefs reportedly sign WR Bryan Edwards to practice squad

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs signed their second veteran offensive playmaker to the practice squad Monday, according to multiple reports.

Three days after former Atlanta wide receiver Bryan Edwards cleared waivers after being released by the team, ESPN NFL reporter Field Yates reported that Edwards would sign with the Chiefs’ practice squad.

The news came on the heels of reports that Kansas City also had signed former Denver running back Melvin Gordon , who was cut amid fumbling issues, to its practice squad.

The Falcons, who had acquired Edwards for a fifth-round pick in May via trade with Las Vegas, cut the former third-round pick on Thanksgiving.

Edwards — a Conway, South Carolina, native — was among the Raiders’ top weapons in 2021 with 34 catches for 571 yards and three touchdowns, but he was unable to carve out a role with the Falcons.

In seven games with Atlanta, Edwards managed only three catches for 15 yards.

In four seasons at South Carolina, Edwards racked up more than 3,000 yards and 22 touchdowns in 48 career college games. He also averaged 11.6 yards on 19 punt returns combined his junior and senior seasons.

Edwards has not been used as a punt returner in the NFL.

To make room on the practice squad, the Chiefs reportedly cut defensive end Azur Kamara, a former University of Kansas standout, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson .

