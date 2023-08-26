Chiefs return to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for final preseason game against Browns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have returned to GEHA Field at Arrowhead on Saturday for the team's final preseason game against the Cleveland Browns.

As the team wraps up its preseason, one of the biggest story lines of the offseason has been Chris Jones' contract holdout.

The defensive tackle skipped the team's offseason program, including mandatory mini camp.

Earlier this week, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said he's unsure of what will happen with the situation, citing a lack of communication between Jones’ representation and the Chiefs’ front office.

For injury updates, Reid also said running back Isiah Pacheco could get some reps during the game against the Browns.

Pacheco, who had offseason surgeries to repair a torn labrum and broken hand, was cleared for contact at practice earlier this week.

After the final preseason game, the Chiefs will turn their attention to the regular season opener against the Detroit Lines on Thursday, Sept. 7.

—

