Chiefs RG Trey Smith receives bonus from NFL Performance-Based Pay pool

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Trey Smith received the 20th-highest payout from the NFL’s Performance-Based Pay pool, the league announced Friday.

Smith, who starts at right guard for the Kansas City Chiefs, has been awarded $663,756 as part of the NFL formula to offer bonuses to players whose performance exceeds their contract.

Twenty-three-year-old Smith, a 6-foot-5 and 330-pound sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft from Tennessee, is midway through a four-year rookie contract worth $3.6 million, according to Over the Cap .

He made $857,676, so the bonus effectively raised his salary last season to more than $1.5 million.

Smith has started at right guard in 33 of Kansas City’s 34 games during the last two seasons, establishing himself as one of the league’s top young interior offensive linemen.

After racking up nine penalties, including six holding penalties and two false starts, as a rookie, Smith committed four penalties last season — two for holding, one for being downfield on a pass and one for illegal hands to the face.

Philadelphia safety Marcus Epps received the largest award ($880,384), while eight of the top 20 awards went to interior linemen.