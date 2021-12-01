Chiefs ride 11-game win streak into Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs head into their Sunday Night matchup against the Denver Broncos with history on their side.

Kansas City is looking to extend their 11-game winning streak against Denver, a record dating all the way back to 2015, when Peyton Manning was at the helm for the Broncos.

Although the stat is quite impressive, Head Coach Andy Reid said it's not even on his mind.

"We can’t think about all that, we’re in this whole thing where we’re just trying to get good enough to go play these guys. So, that’s where we’re at,” he said.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said his only focus heading into Sunday is playing his best football.

"Other than when you play this week and people talk about it, we’re not really paying attention to it," Mahomes said. "We understand it’s a whole brand-new football team on both sides of the ball, it’s a division opponent, it’s always a big game against the Broncos and we know it’s going to be a great challenge for us. They’ve won a couple games against us too, so we know it’s a big rivalry and we need to go out there and play our best football.”

With an extra week of prep, paired with Coach Reid's post-bye week success, the team is feeling confident in their week 13 matchup.

"When Coach Reid has that extra week, he really comes up with some nice plays, and at the end of the day, it’s just about going out there and executing. We just seem to do a great job of that after a bye,” Mahomes said.

Through 22 years in the NFL as a head coach, Reid is 19-3 after the bye week during the regular season and 7-3 during the playoffs. With Reid and Mahomes, the Chiefs' record sits at 7-1 post-bye week.