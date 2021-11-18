Chiefs rolling into Sunday with confidence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have a chance to put together four back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

After dominating the Las Vegas Raiders in a 41-14 win last Sunday, the Chiefs now welcome the Dallas Cowboys to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott will meet on the field for the first time, and KC wants to leave an impression.

Tight end Travis Kelce says the Chiefs have their "swagger" back and plan to bring that confidence out Sunday as a competitive edge.

"I think when we do go out there and play with that type of energy, that type of mentality and just that confidence in everybody, you know not just in yourself but in everybody, on every single play, no matter what is called. I think that's what we are really playing with," Kelce said.

Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy agrees the confidence is back and last Sunday was a taste of the once Super Bowl-bound team.

"I think we let our personalities show, the guys had fun and enjoyed the opportunity and enjoyed the moment, and the best thing about it is that we remained patient and played the game one play at a time," Bieniemy said.

Rolling into this coming Sunday, Kansas City has the momentum on their side but says they're remaining humble knowing the challenge Prescott presents.

"It's not just a good quarterback it's a good athletic quarterback," said defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. "Now I think he is a smart quarterback — I've gone against him a lot of times. He can make you look bad, cause he can do all the things you need to do as a quarterback to be successful. I'm trying to find a weakness, to be quite honest with you."

The Chiefs will practice once more on Friday before giving out game designations for Sunday.