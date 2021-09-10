Chiefs rookie LB Nick Bolton primed for bigger role in season opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs expect instant contributions from their first draft pick of 2021.

With second year linebacker Willie Gay Jr on injured reserve, teammates and coaches say rookie Nick Bolton is ready and willing to inherit the voided snaps.

“He's definitely ready,” veteran backer Anthony Hitchens told reporters via Zoom Friday. “He's a ballplayer. He's a natural...smart...and doesn't make the same mistakes twice.”

The 58th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft made plays on defense and special teams for Kansas City through training camp and the preseason.

Slotted to get more clock starting week 1, coaches say they’re confident in the rookie.

“It felt like, to me, like the game wasn't too big for him,” defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said Thursday. “We're confident in what he does mentally."

Chiefs and Browns kickoff at 3:25 Sunday, September 12 from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.