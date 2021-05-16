Chiefs Rookie mini-camp has in-person benefits

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was all smiles when he addressed media Sunday afternoon as the team's rookie mini-camp concluded its first phase.

“There’s not a whole lot of rest here, Reid said. "They (first year players) get to rest up and get off their feet this afternoon, but then they’re right back at it.”

Phase 2 will kick off Monday morning.

“Phase two is mostly lifting and doing that, but there's a little bit of on the field work where you can go through some things,” Reid said.

This year, camp was conducted in-person and on the field, as compared to last season during the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic where all offseason activities were 100% virtual -- An element coaches agreed is irreplaceable.

“This gave them an opportunity now to hit Phase 2 when the veterans get here with an understanding, a base understanding of what’s going on," Reid said. "They’re going to have to catch up on the number of plays and all those things, but at least they have a foundations.”

Over the past weekend, all first-year players, including the Chiefs' six draftees from this year's NFL Draft, have learned four new installs on offense and six on defense, according to Reid.

“Then I’d say the same thing for the veterans, when they are all together on the field they have now done this in the classroom, now it’s an opportunity to get out and walk through it, then jog through it, then run it," he said.

Next up, the Chiefs continue their offseason regiment with a variation of weights and light field work.