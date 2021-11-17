Chiefs rookies continue to impress

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach can rest easy knowing his 2021 Draft Class continues to make an impact on the field.

Four out of the six picks are currently on the 53-man roster, three of which are starters.

Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith grabbed their coaches' and quarterbacks' attention by showing veteran experience on the offensive line, with only 10 games played in the league.

Head Coach Andy Reid said these rookies are ahead, but still have plenty of room to grow.

"You are never quite sure how that is going to transition with the big guys, especially at the center spot," Reid said. "You get all this stuff dumped on you, the mental part of the game, and Creed has handled that. Trey has brought a different style in there. He's gonna maul you and try to beat you up and that whole deal. He does a nice job with that. There is a physical presence to his being."

Sticking on the offensive side of the ball, tight end Noah Gray grabbed his first NFL career touchdown Sunday in the Chiefs' 41-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The former Duke Devil saw the field for the second most snaps he's received this season: 25 offensive snaps and 26 special teams snaps. Gray primarily played within the red zone — inside the 10 yard line where he caught his first receiving Touchdown in the league.

On the other side of the ball, linebacker Nick Bolton continues to be a force on the defense.

Reid said it's been great to have the former Mizzou Tiger grow under veteran middle LB Anthony Hitchens.

"He has tremendous people around him that understand what he is trying to get done," Reid said. "His numbers alone are tremendous, his knack for the game."

Bolton continues to grow during his rookie season. The Oct. defensive rookie of the month is in the top 20 of the NFL with 75 combined tackles.

The 2021 second round pick is even higher in tackles for loss: Bolton ranks within the top 10 of the NFL with 10 tackles.

So far, Bolton has started every single game this season.