Chiefs S Justin Reid makes donation to KCPS robotics, STEM students

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The JReid InDeed Foundation donated equipment to Kansas City Public Schools students in an effort to bridge the digital divide.

Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid started the foundation, which leverages technology along with nutrition and access to athletics, last year in an effort to lift up “children in underserved communities of Houston, Baton Rouge, and Kansas City.”

Reid, a Louisiana native and Stanford grad, signed a three-year contract with the Chiefs last off-season and helped Kansas City win its second Super Bowl in four seasons.

“Technology is the game changer for our students to succeed,” Reid said in a statement announcing the KCPS donation. “Everyday technology is changing the future and it is changing how we live. I want to give children who look like me a fighting chance to have a better education, and to compete in life. That’s my ultimate goal.”

Through the foundation’s Fully Charged Initiative, Reid will “sponsor annual fees associated with robotics team competitions and their daily classroom equipment needs.”

The presentation took place Monday morning at Central High School.

Not only will Reid’s gift pay for the competition fees, but it also will provide high-speed laptops, smarts boards, work spaces, foam mats, tool chests, storage shelves, air compressors, battery packs, power-distribution hubs, LED strips and cable adapters among other things.

