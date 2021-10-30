Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu apologizes for ‘toxic’ comments on social media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a handful of Instagram comments went viral Friday afternoon, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is apologizing to fans.

Mathieu and fellow veteran Anthony Hitchens were commenting under a Chiefs-related post on Instagram Friday before Mathieu ultimately called Kansas City’s fanbase ‘one of the most toxic in all of sports.’

“That was a mistake on my part,” Mathieu told reporters on Zoom Saturday afternoon. “I haven't had the season I've wanted to have ... as a team, you could say the same."

Mathieu has been a lightning rod for social media controversy in recent years, garnering national attention for reportedly yelling obscenities at opposing fans following the team's 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans, a report he vehemently disputes.

“I gotta do a better job of dealing with the negativity,” Mathieu said. “Certain comments can get into my skin, not just with me personally, but with my teammates as well ... that's one of the areas I see myself growing as I get older."

The Chiefs (3-4) will look to harness their frustrations against the lowly New York Giants (2-5) in prime-time Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

