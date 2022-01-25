Chiefs' S Tyrann Mathieu gifts Saint Luke's nurse tickets to Super Bowl LVI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rounding up a critical care nurse in the middle of a pandemic is not an easy task.

"It was this whole kind of rouse for like two hours about me being a health care worker," Brandon Smith, with the Saint Luke's Health System said.

What came next really threw smith for a loop.

"I can't explain how surprised I was and how special it was," Smith said.

Known for his takeaways on the field, Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is giving back off the field. Through his foundation, Matheiu gifted Smith two tickets to Super Bowl LVI.

"There was Tyrann Mathieu and our CEO and all these cameras, I was like, well that's cool, they must be talking to him about something," Smith said. "Turns out it was a whole big thing that Tyrann actually came especially for me."

It was a sweet surprised delivered by the Honey Badger himself.

"It was like someone just paralyzed you, like my legs were weak and I was shaking," Smith said.

The Fort Scott, Kansas, native plans on taking his wife of 15 years. The Super Bowl will be the Smith's first ever NFL game in person.

"My wife Jessie, I told her on the way home, she was like, 'What do you mean you got Super Bowl tickets.?' I was like, 'We're going to the Super Bowl.' And she was like 'What do you mean?' And I'm like, just like it sounds," Smith said.

As they prepare for the trip of a lifetime, Smith hopes his luck hasn't run out quite yet.

As the AFC Championship approaches, the Chiefs are one step closer to making the trip to SoFi Stadium as well.

"That was always my special icing on the cake, because if Tyrann did this for us and my family, then I would get to root him on there and he could be there too," Smith said.