Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill to honor University of Virginia shooting victims with cleats

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the wake of the deaths of three University of Virginia football players, former UVA Cavalier and Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill will honor them with custom cleats Sunday.

Thornhill announced on Twitter he was gonna wear custom cleats in honor of the fallen players Sunday against AFC West divisional rival Los Angeles Chargers.

1.15.41 👼🏽🧡💙 wearing these Sunday to celebrate you 3 pic.twitter.com/Q5bJo96PF6 — The_Juan_And_Only (@Juan_Thornhill) November 16, 2022

The cleats are orange in color, in reference to the school's colors. The cleats also have references to the three slain football players.

On the inside part of the cleats, you can see the numbers 1, 41, and 15 in brown with white shade. On the outside part of the left cleats, the numbers are pictured on the jerseys, and on the outside part of the right cleats, you can see the same three numbers, but this time with angel wings on them.

On the back of both cleats, you see the names, Devin, Lavel and D'Sean, in reference to Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry, the three Cavalier football players who were killed Sunday night.

Thornhill attended the school from 2015-18. He played 38 games as a Cavalier, where he made 208 tackles, including 12 tackles for losses, and 13 interceptions.

Thornhill earned his degree in Anthropology in Dec. 2018 right before the Chiefs selected him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

