Chiefs Safety Tyrann Mathieu says he will be 100% for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After sitting out on the regular season opener against the Cleveland Browns, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu will be back for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Mathieu sat out of last week's practices after he contracted COVID-19. He was cleared from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday but did not play in last Sunday's game.

Mathieu spoke to reporters Thursday about the Chiefs' coaching staff's decision to bench him for the game.

"Coach Reid and the training staff made the best decision for me," Mathieu said. "I'm very, very happy to be back."

The safety said he was feeling 100% for Sunday's game or "if I'm not, I'm getting there."

#Chiefs Tyrann Mathieu on getting back on the field:



"Happy to be back...it's good to be around the game."



He added he was hopeful to get on the field this past Sunday, but it was tough to watch from the sideline and cant help your teammates#ChiefsKingdom #Chiefs41 — Hayley Lewis 👑 (@HayleyLewisKSHB) September 16, 2021

The Chiefs will travel to Baltimore, Maryland, later this week. Kick off is set for 7:20 p.m. on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.