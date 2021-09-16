Watch
Chiefs Safety Tyrann Mathieu says he will be 100% for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu speaks to reporters on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.
Posted at 12:52 PM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 13:52:56-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After sitting out on the regular season opener against the Cleveland Browns, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu will be back for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Mathieu sat out of last week's practices after he contracted COVID-19. He was cleared from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday but did not play in last Sunday's game.

Mathieu spoke to reporters Thursday about the Chiefs' coaching staff's decision to bench him for the game.

"Coach Reid and the training staff made the best decision for me," Mathieu said. "I'm very, very happy to be back."

The safety said he was feeling 100% for Sunday's game or "if I'm not, I'm getting there."

The Chiefs will travel to Baltimore, Maryland, later this week. Kick off is set for 7:20 p.m. on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

