Chiefs say ‘mentality, effort’ key tackling to Derrick Henry

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs’ much maligned run defense faces its toughest test of the season Sunday against the NFL’s undisputed rushing "King."

“One of the best backs in the game, all respect to him,” safety Juan Thornill said of Tennessee Titans workhorse Derrick Henry, who through six weeks, leads the NFL in carries (162), rushing yards (783) and touchdowns (10).

“To do what he is doing right now and us to be able to witness it...it's special,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said of "King Henry."

The Chiefs have struggled against the run so far in 2021, allowing 5.15 yards per attempt, good for 30th in the league.

“The main thing is just coming in with a good mentality,” Thornhill said of containing Henry before he gets started.

Thornhill played his biggest role of the season in KC’s 31-13 win last week over the Washington Football Team, helping Steve Spagnuolo’s unit shutout the NFC East opponent in a resilient second half effort.

“We got to be real physical coming in...can’t come in soft or timid,” Thornhill finished.