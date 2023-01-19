Chiefs season ticket members experience problems while purchasing potential AFC Championship tickets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some Kansas City Chiefs season ticket members had trouble purchasing tickets for a potential AFC Championship Game in Atlanta.

On Wednesday, season ticket members were provided a presale code to purchase tickets.

Ticketmaster noticed that some fans were able to access a presale passcode that "was distributed without consent," according to a Chiefs spokesperson.

The tickets purchased under the unauthorized code were refunded and released back out to season ticket members.

Season ticket members will still be able to use their exclusive code to purchase tickets.

Should Kansas City beat Jacksonville and the Buffalo Bills defeat the Cincinatti Bengals in the NFL Divisional Round, the teams would meet in Atlanta.

The change came after a week 17 match up between the Bengals and Bills was canceled after safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the game.

