Chiefs seeking nominations for 'Fan of The Year' contest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are once again on the hunt to find the most passionate member of Chiefs Kingdom.

The team announced Friday that it's seeking nominations for the National Football League's "Fan of the Year" award.

In 2020, Roger McCush, took the prize home for the Chiefs' fan of the year.

People who are nominated must be season ticket holders and exemplify the team's four organizational pillars, which include "winning with character, uniting our community, inspiring our fans and honoring tradition."