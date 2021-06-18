Watch
Sports

Actions

Chiefs seeking nominations for 'Fan of The Year' contest

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Wesley Hitt
<p>Exterior view of the stadium before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium on September 7, 2014 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)</p>
Extreme heat postpones 5K at Arrowhead
Posted at 12:54 PM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 13:54:04-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are once again on the hunt to find the most passionate member of Chiefs Kingdom.

The team announced Friday that it's seeking nominations for the National Football League's "Fan of the Year" award.

In 2020, Roger McCush, took the prize home for the Chiefs' fan of the year.

People who are nominated must be season ticket holders and exemplify the team's four organizational pillars, which include "winning with character, uniting our community, inspiring our fans and honoring tradition."

Anyone interested in entering the contest can do so on the NFL's website until Sept. 25.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!