Chiefs, Sporting KC players staying at same hotel during Super Bowl week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Daniel Salloi knew Patrick Mahomes before he became "Patrick Mahomes".

"We were at a basketball game and they were like, 'He's going to be the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. You should say hi," said Salloi, a Sporting KC forward.

Sure enough, he did.

The two exchanged phone numbers and now Salloi is a Chiefs' season ticket holder, despite not really following or knowing the game until he came to the United States.

"Some of the flags and what they call on the field," said Salloi . "That takes time to get used to; why they run, why they pass. That takes time. But now I feel American. Now I can explain to my foreign friends what is happening on the field."

When you're from Hungary, you an become a Chiefs' fan.

When you're from Overland Park, like Sporting KC midfielder Cameron Duke, being a Chiefs' fan is bestowed upon you.

"I've been a Chiefs' fan my whole life," said Duke. "Whenever I get a chance to see them play, I'll have it on the TV."

Not only are both the Kansas City Chiefs and Sporting Kansas City down in the desert, but they're somehow sharing the same hotel this week.

"Yes, they hijacked our hotel. What can you do?" said Salloi . "It's actually super awesome. I'm glad that it's happening."

"Yeah we'll do anything for them," Duke said. "Just because they're in the Super Bowl."

—