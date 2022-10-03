Chiefs star Travis Kelce cracks top 5 in receiving yards among NFL tight ends

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Only four tight ends in NFL history have ever racked up more receiving yards than Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro Travis Kelce.

On the third play of the Chiefs’ third drive, Kelce caught a routine 7-yard pass from Mahomes, but the reception moved him past Rob Gronkowski for fifth place all-time in receiving yards among NFL tight ends.

Gronkowski retired during the offseason after spending the last two years of his career with Tampa Bay.

Kelce finished the first half with seven catches for 65 yards.

He now has 9,301 career receiving yards. Only former Chiefs great Tony Gonzalez, Jason Witten, Antonio Gates and Shannon Sharpe have ever had more.

On Kansas City’s opening drive, Kelce set the tone with a hesitant move on his route to lose Lavonte David in coverage for a 16-yard touchdown.

MOST RECEIVING YARDS BY TIGHT END, NFL HISTORY

Rank Player Career yards Career games 1. Tony Gonzalez 15,127 270 2. Jason Witten 13,046 271 3. Antonio Gates 11,841 236 4. Shannon Sharpe 9,961 204 5. Travis Kelce 9,301 131

