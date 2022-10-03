Mahomes-Brady VI: Chiefs dominate Buccaneers in bounce-back win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce went scorched earth in the first half Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Mahomes dodged blitzes, ducked defenders, threw for first downs as he was tackled and hit real-life spin moves better than any pro-Madden player in an entertaining performance, helping Kelce make some NFL history along the way.

The result: The Kansas City Chiefs took control almost from the opening kickoff and never trailed in a 41-31 bounce-back win, crushing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a rematch of Super Bowl LV.

Kansas City (3-1) rebounded from last week’s loss at Indianapolis to move alone into first place in the AFC West.

Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs have now faced Tom Brady-led teams six times. The series is split 3-3 with Mahomes’ side having won three of four regular-season matchups.

“I feel like I’ve had the last game against Tom Brady like four times now,” Mahomes, who finished 23 of 37 for 249 yards with three touchdowns and a fourth-quarter interception, said. “Until he is not on the field when I step on the field, I’m not going to believe this is my last game against him.”

The breaks came early and often for the Chiefs.

Bucs returner specialist Rachaad White fumbled the opening kickoff when Chris Lammons poked the ball free and Elijah Lee recovered the loose ball.

Lee is a Blue Springs graduate, while White is a Kansas City, Missouri, native, who graduated from Center. White atoned in the fourth quarter with his first career touchdown on a 1-yard dive.

But two plays after White’s miscue, Kelce got free on a hesitation route for the game’s first touchdown.

Tampa Bay answered with a field goal, but Kansas City quickly added two more touchdowns — both by Clyde Edwards-Helaire — for a 21-3 lead.

"We know teams don't want to see us up," Kelce said. "... Once we start fast

That latter was perhaps the most-spectacular 2-yard touchdown in NFL history.

Mahomes outran defensive end Patrick O’Connor at the 14-yard line, spun off Devin White at the 5, then flipped a half-leaping touchdown pass over two more defenders at the line of scrimmage.

"He's the Houdini of our era, man," said Kelce, who finished with nine catches for 92 yards.

Brady tossed a pair of second-quarter touchdowns to Mike Evans, including a fade 10 seconds before halftime, sandwiched around another Kansas City TD.

Mahomes put his acting skills, which also were on display with a new State Farm commercial that featured coach Andy Reid, to use on that score.

He was gesturing to the left as tight end Noah Gray came in motion, went under center and snuck the ball for a 1-yard touchdown run.

That drive was set up by cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s sack and forced fumble when he blindsided Brady and defensive tackle Chris Jones recovered the fumble.

The Chiefs still haven’t run a QB sneak with Mahomes in 1,081 days since he dislocated his knee on a similar play in a game at Denver in October 2019.

Kansas City led 28-17 at halftime and failed to score on only one drive.

Edwards-Helaire dropped a fourth-and-1 pass from Mahomes before the Chiefs allowed the Bucs’ first touchdown.

Kansas City opened the second half with a field-goal drive.

Matthew Wright was signed with Harrison Butker still sidelined by an ankle injury after Kansas City cut Matt Amendola on Monday. Ammendola played two games in Butker’s stead but struggled mightily in last Sunday’s loss at Indianapolis .

The teams traded touchdowns the rest of the third quarter with tight end Jody Fortson scoring on a 10-yard strike from Mahomes.

In the final minute of the period, White, a third-round pick from Arizona State last April, plowed into the end zone for his first career score.

Wright added a 32-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

Mahomes’ interception in the closing minutes led to Tampa Bay’s last touchdown after a 33-yard return by Sean Murphy-Bunting.

Leonard Fournette caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Brady with 3:30 left.

Kelce finished with nine catches for 92 yards, which moved him into fifth place all-time in receiving yards among NFL tight ends.