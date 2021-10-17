Chiefs starting LB Anthony Hitchens exits with injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Early in the second quarter, Kansas City Chiefs starting middle linebacker Anthony Hitchens left the game with an upper-body injury.

On the first drive after the Chiefs took a 10-3 lead on Harrison Butker’s 52-yard field goal, Hitchens was injured attempting to tackle tight end John Bates.

Hitchens, who was taken to the locker room for examination, was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play, which helped the Washington Football Team drive down the field for another Dustin Hopkiins field goal.

Entering the Week 6 matchup in Washington, Hitchens led all Chiefs linebackers with 260 snaps this season.

He also calls the defense on the field, a critical role for a defense that has struggled to get lined up and communicate at times this season.

Through five games in 2021, all starts, Hitchens had 31 tackles, including two for a loss, with a pass deflected and one quarterback hit.

Only safety Daniel Sorenson, who lost his starting free safety spot this week, entered the game with more tackles on the season (35).

Hitchens had one tackle before leaving the game.