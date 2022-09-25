Chiefs starting RT Andrew Wylie returns after injury at Colts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The offensive line isn’t a position of great depth at this point in the 2022 season for the Kansas City Chiefs.

But it took a hit late in the second quarter when right tackle Andrew Wylie left the game with an unspecified injury.

Wylie was slow to get up after Jerick McKinnon’s first-down run.

He was replaced by Prince Tega Wanogho for the remainder of the drive.

After defensive end Carlos Dunlap stripped the football from scrambling Colts quarterback Matt Ryan's grasp and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed recovered it, Wylie returned to the game.

Lucas Niang, who served as the starting right tackle last year before a late-season knee injury, remains on the physically unable to perform list.