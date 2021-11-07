Chiefs’ starting RT, Lucas Niang, exits with injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — First-year right tackle Lucas Niang had to be helped from the field midway through the first quarter on the Kansas City Chiefs’ opening drive Sunday on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Niang started the first five games of the season before being replaced by veteran Mike Remmers in Week 6, but he returned to the lineup last week when Remmers was injured.

Remmers, who is inactive , was ruled out earlier in the week with a knee injury, so Niang started for the second straight week.

Niang is questionable to return with a rib injury, the Chiefs announced.

With backup tackle Prince Tega Wanogho inactive, Andrew Wylie replaced Niang at right tackle as the Chiefs capped their opening drive with a touchdown.

Wylie started in the Super Bowl LV loss to Tampa Bay at right tackle, so he has experience at the position.