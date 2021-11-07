New Chiefs DE Melvin Ingram III to debut vs. Packers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Newly acquired defensive end Melvin Ingram III will be active for the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

New acquired tight end Daniel Brown will not.

Ingram, who joined the Chiefs after being traded from Pittsburgh for a sixth-round pick, is expected to bolster a pass rush that has the lowest sack rate in the NFL this season with only 11 sacks in eight games.

Brown, who was acquired in a trade with the New York Jets for right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, is among the Chiefs’ five inactives.

Defensive tackle Khalan Saunders (knee), who was questionable on Kansas City’s final injury report for the game, also will be inactive.

Veteran right tackle Mike Remmers (knee) had previously been ruled out, so first-year right tackle Lucas Niang will remain the starter.

Niang started the first five games of the season but was replaced after the loss to Buffalo. He rejoined the starting lineup last week after Remmers was hurt.

Cornerback Deandre Baker and tackle Prince Tega Wanogho, a couple staples on the inactive list, round out those players unavailable against the Packers.

Reserve center Austin Blythe is not among the inactives for the first time this season.