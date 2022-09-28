Chiefs remain focused despite uncertainty of game location due to Hurricane Ian

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The location of the Kansas City Chiefs match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is still up in the air due to Hurricane Ian.

Still, Kansas City says it's doing everything to remain focused amid the uncertainty.

During a press conference Wednesday morning, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said the team is preparing for any scenario.

"Wherever we need to go, we will go," Reid said. "And we will get ourselves prepared for that and when the league announces it, we will go ahead and move forward in that direction, but right now we know nothing."

Hours later, the NFL confirmed to KSHB 41 that game will be played on Sunday night.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the game is still slated to be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.

The NFL said should the game need to be relocated, it would be played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota.

The Vikings will be playing in London against the New Orleans Saints, therefore facility is available.

Patrick Mahomes weighed in on the possible change as well.

"For us, it is an away game regardless, so you're going somewhere to play," he said. "So we just kinda focus on the game plan and try to prepare ourselves that way, and obviously want to send thoughts and prays to everyone in the Florida area."

Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill said come Sunday, the team will be prepared to play.

"It just is what it is," Thornhill said. "I know that we could be playing in Tampa, we could be playing in Minnesota. I don't know where we are going to be playing, but coach, he has already been talking about we can pickup and play in the McDonalds parking lot, it don't even matter, so we're ready."

