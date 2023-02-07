Chiefs super fan's howl featured in commercial for Super Bowl halftime show

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fan of the Kansas City Chiefs who goes by Weirdwolf appears in a new video from Apple Music promoting the Super Bowl LVII halftime show; Apple Music is the title sponsor of the halftime performance.

Lynn “Weirdwolf” Schmidt paints his face red and dresses as a wolf in shoulder pads when he attends Chiefs home games. The fan coined the phrase “decibel up” and often leads the crowd in cheers with his howl.

The 2-minute video Apple Music released on its social media platforms Monday shows fans from all 32 NFL teams singing Rihanna’s song “Stay.” Rihanna is the halftime performer . The song ends with Schmidt’s signature howl.

“I saw a little glimpse of myself [in the video] and I thought, ‘Ok, that’s probably it,’" Schmidt said. "Then we get to the end and I get to do my howl at the end of the song - in pitch, by the way - and it was pretty cool. It was a great moment to leave off the commercial.”

Schmidt said Apple Music flew him to Los Angeles in December, where he and the other fans recorded themselves singing the song over and over. Schmidt admits he’s not the strongest signer, but he was proud to represent Chiefs Kingdom in the advertisement.

Apple Music is holding a week-long rollout of Rihanna-inspired features on its music streaming platform. The features include releasing the singer’s songs in high quality “spatial audio” and in a new sing-along format.