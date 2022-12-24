Chiefs TE Blake Bell, DT Danny Shelton set for season debut vs. Seahawks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tight end Blake Bell and defensive tackle Danny Shelton will make their season debuts Saturday as the Kansas City Chiefs battle the Seattle Seahawks in a frigid affair at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Bell was designated to return from injured reserve earlier in the week when the team placed fellow tight end Jody Fortson (elbow) on injured reserve.

Shelton, who was signed in training camp and spent the season on the practice squad, was a standard elevation for the game and is active.

The Chiefs could use the help on the defensive interior against the Seahawks.

Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (illness) is inactive for Kansas City. He was listed as doubtful for the game on the Chiefs’ official injury report .

The Chiefs’ other two players with an injury designation, defensive end Mike Danna (illness) and safety Deon Bush (illness), are active after being listed as questionable.

Quarterback Shane Buechele, defensive ends Joshua Kaindoh and Malik Herring, and offensive tackles Geron Christian and Darian Kinnard are inactive.

Saunders was doubtful, so this is a shock. But he's been an important part of the DL rotation.



DL Mike Danna and S Deon Bush are a go. https://t.co/MtO0etLODh — Tod Palmer (@todpalmer) December 24, 2022

Mecole Hardman Jr. (abdomen) remains on injured reserve and will not play, but he’s not the only standout receiver who will miss the Christmas Eve tilt.

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hand), a former Kansas State star, headlines Seattle’s inactives as expected.

Cornerback Artie Burns, safety Ryan Neal, offensive tackle Jake Curhan, defensive tackles Al Woods and Daviyon Nixon, and running back Wayne Gallman Jr. also are inactive for the Seahawks.

RB Kenneth Walker III is active along with TE Noah Fant, RB DeeJay Dallas and WR Marquise Goodwin https://t.co/9Z4VX3mmoJ — Tod Palmer (@todpalmer) December 24, 2022

