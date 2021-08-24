Chiefs’ TE Jody Fortson carving unique case for Kansas City’s 53-man roster

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Few players have generated as much buzz around the Kansas City Chiefs training camp this offseason, as tight end Jody Fortson.

Left on the team’s practice squad throughout the 2020 season, Fortson called a meeting with special teams coach Dave Toub, asking what he must do to make the leap to the active roster.

“We just laid it all out for him. And that’s why I’m so excited. He’s gotten himself in position to be successful,” Toub told reporters Tuesday.

Through the team’s first two preseason games, Fortson has proved to be an impact player on offense and special teams.

His longest reception of the preseason came on a 19-yard catch against the Niners, aiding the team’s eventual game-winning drive.

“Jody has really stepped up," Toub said. "He put on like 20 pounds of muscle and you can see it in his play. He’s playing a lot bigger, he’s playing with a lot more confidence."

Toub added that he'd continue keeping tabs on how Fortson progresses leading into the season.

“He doesn’t look like a wide receiver anymore, he looks like a tight end," Toub said. "So, he’s really stepped it up and he’s definitely one of the guys that I’m looking forward to seeing.”

