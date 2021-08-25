Chiefs TE Jody Fortson relies on 'faith' amid uncertain future

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City Chiefs head into their final preseason game, tight end Jody Fortson said he'll continue leaning on his faith to keep him inspired amid an uncertain future with the team.

"My faith first and foremost," Fortson said when asked what has kept him motivated. "I'm a big believer in God, and I continue to pray on it. It's easy to quit on anything, regardless of what it is. It's not easy to fight on when you don't know what's going to happen."

Fortson, who signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2019, spent the last two seasons on the team's practice squad, but he's hoping to make a jump to the team's 53-man active roster this season.

Dave Toub, an assistant head coach and special teams coordinator for Kansas City, said Tuesday that Fortson has impressed after putting on weight in the offseason.

Fortson also impressed by approaching Toub to ask what he could to make the jump, which came down to his work ethic. That is especially true when it comes to blocking.

“He’s worked his tail off,” Reid said. “I’ve liked what I’ve seen. The improvement that he’s made over the last couple years is quite large, and he’s done a nice job with it."

It's not guaranteed, but Fortson is expected to survive Kansas City's final round of cuts, which must be made by 3 p.m. on Aug. 31.