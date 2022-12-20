Chiefs TE Jody Fortson visits, serves meals to families at Ronald McDonald House

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson did his part to give back to families during the holiday season on Monday evening.

Fortson visited families at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City and served them meals.

He also got to spend time with Ethan Frisbie, who's been battling cancer and staying at the facility for 267 days.

Frisbie told KSHB 41 News the visit is an important part of what Christmas is all about.

"Spending time with family, opening a lot of presents, doing a lot of things," Frisbie said. "Giving to others and further than that."

Frisbie is set to leave the Ronald McDonald House on Tuesday.

