Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Chiefs TE Jody Fortson visits, serves meals to families at Ronald McDonald House

Jody Fortson visits families at Ronald McDonald house
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Darrius Smith/KSHB
Jody Fortson visits families at Ronald McDonald house
Jody Fortson visits families at Ronald McDonald house
Jody Fortson at Ronald McDonald House
Posted at 8:09 PM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 21:09:41-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson did his part to give back to families during the holiday season on Monday evening.

Fortson visited families at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City and served them meals.

He also got to spend time with Ethan Frisbie, who's been battling cancer and staying at the facility for 267 days.

Frisbie told KSHB 41 News the visit is an important part of what Christmas is all about.

"Spending time with family, opening a lot of presents, doing a lot of things," Frisbie said. "Giving to others and further than that."

Frisbie is set to leave the Ronald McDonald House on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.