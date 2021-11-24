Chiefs TE Travis Kelce ranks 3rd overall in NFL in Pro Bowl voting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has received the third-most votes for the NFL Pro Bowl, the league announced Wednesday.

Kelce is one of two Chiefs players among the leading vote-getters at their position.

Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. leads all AFC vote-getters at the tackle position (26,780).

Overall, Kansas City players have received the fourth-most votes — trailing Dallas, New England and the Los Angeles Rams and just ahead of Baltimore.

Buffalo’s Josh Allen leads the AFC at the quarterback spot, while Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase is the current leader among AFC wide receivers.

Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor is the top vote-getter overall with 81,087 votes, while Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp checks in second (80,673).

Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett (76,064) and Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (75,637) round out the top five. Garrett is the leading vote-getter among all defensive players.

Fans can vote for their favorite players online through Dec. 16 and also can vote directly on Twitter from Dec. 1-16. Those social media votes should include the player’s first and last names, official Twitter handle or a hashtag using the player’s first and last names along with the hashtag #ProBowlVote.

Coaches and NFL players will cast their votes on Dec. 17. The fan, coaches and player votes will each count one-third toward the final Pro Bowl selections, which will be announced at 6 p.m. on Dec. 20 on NFL Network’s live Pro Bowl special.

21 teams currently have a leading vote-getter for at least one position. Dallas leads the way with four players leading at their position, while four teams have three leading vote-getters. The Chiefs are among eight other teams with two.

The Pro Bowl special also will be incorporated into ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” coverage ahead of the Minnesota at Chicago game.