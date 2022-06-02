Chiefs to be ‘most-watchable’ NFL team during 2022 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs remain the darlings of the NFL.

According to a report from Bookies.com , the Chiefs are involved in nine of the 25 most-watchable NFL games for the 2022 season.

Kansas City has the most top-25 games of any team in the league.

That includes a rematch of the AFC Divisional win against Buffalo, which is pegged as the most tantalizing matchup next season.

The Chiefs stunned the Bills in overtime after a 13-second drive to tie the game at the end of regulation and earn the right to host a fourth straight AFC title game.

The rematch in Week 6 on Oct. 16 is arguably the most highly anticipated matchup on the NFL calendar.

Kansas City’s games at Denver, at Tampa Bay and at home against the Los Angeles Chargers also cracked the top 10.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs’ home games against the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and Broncos as well as road games at the Chargers, San Francisco and Cincinnati cracked the top 25.

The Chiefs-Bucs on Oct. 2, Kansas City-Tennessee on Nov. 6 and Chiefs-Broncos on Dec. 11 are currently slated for Sunday Night Football on KSHB 41.

A Week 3 matchup featuring the Houston Texans at the Chicago Bears was judged to be the least-watchable NFL game of the upcoming season.