Chiefs to give away rally towels Sunday at AFC Championship

Reed Hoffmann/AP
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, with fans flying their flags before a preseason NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Minnesota Vikings, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Posted at 12:16 PM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 13:16:01-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom shouldn’t have any problems getting fired up before - and during Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The team announced this week that the first 50,000 fans inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will receive a Chiefs rally towel.

The towels come courtesy of a partnership between the team, Hy-Vee and CommunityAmerica Credit Union.

Fans with tickets to the CommunityAmerica Club Level are able to enter the stadium at 11:30 a.m. All other fans can enter at noon.

The team released additional pregame event information Thursday.

