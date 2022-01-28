Chiefs to give away rally towels Sunday at AFC Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom shouldn’t have any problems getting fired up before - and during Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The team announced this week that the first 50,000 fans inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will receive a Chiefs rally towel.

The towels come courtesy of a partnership between the team, Hy-Vee and CommunityAmerica Credit Union.

Fans with tickets to the CommunityAmerica Club Level are able to enter the stadium at 11:30 a.m. All other fans can enter at noon.