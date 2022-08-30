Chiefs to hold public tribute for Len Dawson at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will open their Hall of Honor at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 1 for a free public tribute to honor former Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson.

The tribute will be open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Dawson died at the age of 87 last Wednesday after being moved to hospice on Aug. 12.

"We believe it's important to provide Chiefs Kingdom and the Kansas City community an opportunity to honor the life and legacy of Len Dawson. My family and I would like to invite fans to celebrate Len's many contributions to the Chiefs and the game of professional football, as well as his unwavering commitment to his adopted hometown of Kansas City," Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. "There is no more revered place inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium than the new Hall of Honor, and we believe this will offer a fitting tribute for our great fans to remember one of the true legends of the game."

All movement through the stadium and the Hall of Honor will be queued due to the number of anticipated guests.

Guests should park in Lots F and G, enter through the CommunityAmerica Credit Union Gate, and then proceed to the Hall of Honor.

After exiting the Hall of Honor, guests can view a tribute on the stadium's video boards.

Security screening will be at the CommunityAmerica Credit Union Gate, and the NFL's clear bag policy will be in effect.

