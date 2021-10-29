Chiefs to honor Tim Grunhard during Monday’s game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will honor longtime center Tim Grunhard as part of the team’s annual Legends game Monday night against the New York Giants.

Grunhard, who played college football at Notre Dame, was drafted in the second-round of the 1990 NFL Draft by the Chiefs, the only team he would play for in his 11-year career.

From 1990 to 2000, Grunhard played in 169 games, one of the most ever by a Chiefs offensive lineman. In his second-to-last season, Grunhard earned a bid to the NFL’s Pro Bowl.

The team announced earlier this year it would induct Grunhard into the Chiefs Hall of Fame.

The team expects as many as 75 Chiefs alumni to be present to welcome Grunhard into the team’s hall.

As part of the event, Grunhard will also serve as this week’s Drum Honoree.

The Chiefs look to get back to their winning ways on Monday Night Football against the New York Giants from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

