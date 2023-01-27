Chiefs to offer loaded potato in honor of ‘KC potato girl’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans looking for some eats — and a heat source — will be in luck at this Sunday’s AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field and Arrowhead Stadium.

And they’ll have the “ KC potato girl ” to thank.

Aramark, the food and beverage provider for the Chiefs, confirmed Friday they’ll be selling a loaded baked potato in honor of the Chiefs fan whose social media posts went viral earlier this week.

Arrowhead Eats posted on Twitter the description for the "loaded hand warmer," which includes butter, burnt ends, shredded cheese and chives.

KC Potato Girl won’t have to bring her own into the game, because we’re bringing you the Loaded Hand Warmer on Sunday! A baked potato topped with burnt ends, shredded cheese, butter and chives. Get it while it’s hot at Connected Concepts in sections 111 and 301. #chiefs pic.twitter.com/ZgUPBrLUyA — Arrowhead Eats (@ArrowheadEats) January 27, 2023

The "hand warmer" is available to fans at the Connected Concepts stand in sections 111 and 301.

Nicki Conrad was enjoying the potato when a Jacksonville Jaguars fan page tried to throw her under the bus on Twitter.

KC fan eating a Baked potato out her pocket 🤮🤮🤮🤢🤢 pic.twitter.com/ebeTnVVRAK — JKILL FROM JVILLE (@JKillJagSwag904) January 21, 2023

"KC fan eating a Baked potato out her pocket," the account said in a tweet accompanied with a photo of Conrad.

Conrad fired back with a tweet of her own, "I caught you taking my photo as well. But I enjoyed a baked potato and a win. How about you?"

I caught you taking my photo as well. But I enjoyed a baked potato and a win. How about you? pic.twitter.com/ML4AdAzafB — KC Potato Girl (@nicnacpattiwac6) January 22, 2023

Condrad's tweet, which has garnered thousands of engagements and views, even caught the attention of Wendy's.

"Nothing but respect for a quality baked potato," Wendy's said in a reply to Conrad's tweet.

Now, Conrad, with some help, is hoping other members of Chiefs Kingdom join her in eating potatoes on Sunday.

Hy-Vee has offered to sponsor a potato bar tailgate for Conrad, and she extended her invite to others.

The tailgate will be in Lot D and kicks off at 12:30 p.m.

"Come by and grab a potato and have a drink — BYOB," Conrad said on a Facebook event page. "See you tater! It'll be absolutely mashing!"

The Chiefs take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.