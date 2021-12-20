Chiefs to open ticket sales for potential division round playoff game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’d be hard to top some Chiefs playoff tickets as a last-minute Christmas gift.

Though three weeks remain in the NFL regular season, if the current standings remain an indicator of playoff positioning, the Chiefs would be set to open their playoff campaign with a Division Round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

On Monday, the team announced tickets will go on sale to the public at noon on Dec. 22 via the team’s website .

Jackson County taxpayers will have the first crack at the tickets during a special window from 8 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

The team started making tickets available for a potential Wild Card Round home playoff game earlier this month .

The tentative NFL playoff schedule has Wild Card Weekend running from Jan. 15-16, with the Divisional Round games on Jan. 22 and Jan. 23.

