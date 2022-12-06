Chiefs to put playoff tickets on sale Monday for possible Wild Card game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will begin selling playoff tickets for a potential AFC Wild Card round game next week, the club announced Tuesday.

Single-game tickets for the possible Wild Card game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will go on sale at 11 a.m. on Monday.

Tickets for a potential AFC Divisional game or the AFC Championship Game will go on sale at a later date as the conference standings evolve.

All ticket sales will take place on the Chiefs’ website .

Jackson County taxpayers will have access to a special presale from 8 to 9:30 a.m. on Monday before tickets go on sale to the general public.

Season-ticket members have been given the chance to opt-in for playoff tickets and will have access to a presale at 10 a.m. on Monday. Information for the season-ticket members presale will be sent via email.

Fans also can gain access to playoff tickets by placing a deposit on 2023 season tickets.

The NFL’s Wild Card playoffs will take place Saturday, Jan. 14, to Monday, Jan. 16.

If the Chiefs, who are tied with Buffalo for the best record in the AFC, finish as the top seed in the conference, they would receive a bye to the Divisional round.

The NFL’s Divisional games are set for Saturday, Jan. 21, to Sunday, Jan. 22, with the conference championship games slated for Sunday, Jan. 29.

Kansas City would be the No. 2 seed at the moment based on its Week 6 loss to the Bills, but a favorable schedule down the stretch has the Chiefs well-positioned for a possible bye.

As long as Kansas City wins the AFC West for a seventh consecutive season, the team is guaranteed at least one home playoff game.

The Chiefs can clinch the division title on Sunday with a win at Denver coupled with a loss by the Los Angeles Chargers against Miami on Sunday Night Football.

