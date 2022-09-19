Chiefs to ‘wait and see’ if Butker will play vs Indy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid says he is still unsure whether kicker Harrison Butker (ankle) will play in the team’s Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

“We just got to see,” Reid told reporters on his typical Monday zoom call. “That's what it is right now. It's kind of wait and see,” he finished.

Butker injured his left ankle on the opening kickoff of the team’s regular season opener against the Arizona Cardinals. Reid previously said a "loose surface" at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix contributed to Butker and rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie (hamstring) early game injuries.

“They're busting their tail to get everything right,” Reid said of the injured kicker, adding every day the specialist is making improvements.

Former New York Jet Matt Ammendola was signed and elevated in place of Butker Thursday, converting both field goal attempts and all three extra points in KC’s thrilling 27-24 win over division rival Los Angeles.

“I thought he really did a nice job,” head coach Andy Reid said. “That's a tough situation to come into, especially here in Arrowhead… I felt comfortable with him kicking obviously and he did a nice job with it.”

Ammendola’s arrival helped Kansas City reach 2-0 for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

