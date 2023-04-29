Chiefs trade up again, select Oklahoma OT Wanya Morris

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City lost one former Oklahoma offensive tackle in free agency (Orlando Brown Jr.) then traded with the team who signed him (Cincinnati) to nab a new Sooners offensive tackle (Wanya Morris) after a third-round trade.

Kansas City shipped a sixth-round compensatory pick, No. 217 overall, to the Bengals to move up three spots Friday and select Morris with the 92nd pick as the second day of the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri, came to a close.

Morris — a 6-foot-5, 307-pound raw but athletic prospect — should compete for the right tackle job as soon as this season.

He played alongside Chiefs right guard Trey Smith at Tennessee before transferring to Oklahoma to finish his college career.

Morris’ 85-inch wingspan is among the longest in the draft class. He played both left and right tackle in college, but may fit better on the right side, where he played last fall with the Sooners.

With the pick, Kansas City has addressed arguably its three biggest areas of need — defensive line, wide receiver and offensive tackle in the first two days of the draft.