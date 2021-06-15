Chiefs' Travis Kelce calls Le'Veon Bell's comments about Andy Reid 'unfortunate'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In a series of Tweets on Sunday, former Kansas City Chiefs running back Le'Veon Bell said he should not have aired his beef with head coach Andy Reid on social media.

However, Bell didn't change his tune about never playing for Reid again.

"I'll admit that's somethin I could've and should've kept to myself & I apologize about that and that only... but I don't regret what I said, because that's how I feel...," Bell tweeted.

Bell did not elaborate on what Reid said to him that led to the tweets in which he stated he would never play for Reid again.

Bell said he would retire first.

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu was not here for Bell's criticism of his coach.

Mathieu took to his Twitter account Sunday to say, "These fellas will blame everybody for their lack of success. That’s how I know I’m built different."

Following the first of three mandatory mini-camp practices, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was asked about Bell's comments.

"You never like to see things like that especially when I think so highly of a guy like Le'Veon and like Coach Reid. I don't know, it's just unfortunate, but I don't talk about other guys' situations," Kelce said. "I don't know what happened between them and you know, I just appreciate Le'Veon coming in and working as hard as he did, because I know it was a unique, different situation that he was in."

Bell said otherwise he enjoyed his one season with the Chiefs in 2020. He played in nine games, starting two, but he didn't play in either the AFC Championship Game or Super Bowl LV.

Bell's contract with the Chiefs expired at the end of last season, and he is still unsigned.

