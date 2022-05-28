Chiefs' Travis Kelce focused on being 'adaptable' in new KC offense

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This upcoming season, the Kansas City Chiefs' offense will look different, and everyone knows it.

Coming off the departure of Tyreek Hill and the arrival of new receivers, quarterback Patrick Mahomes says the competition is high.

“It’s a very deep receiving room, Mahomes said. "It’s hard to tell which guys are going to make it because there are so many good receivers. That’s what you want. You want that competition."

After the first week of organized team activities, head coach Andy Reid is also pleased with the new group of wide receivers.

“I kind of like what I see. Big guys. They can run and play physical," Reid said. "There’s no bump-and-run, so they haven’t had to answer that part of it. But they’re big, strong guys. I like what I’m seeing."

Mahomes did some off-season training in his hometown in Texas with the new receivers, but one of his main targets was also present , Travis Kelce.

"I think that, I don't know, I was trying to get better, too," Kelce said. "I mean, heck, if Pat's throwing them, I'm down to go get some routes or loosen it up, go to work, throw the ball out in the yard. Let's just go play catch — I don't care, man."

Last season, opposing defenses focused mainly on stopping Hill and Kelce from dominating. With new additions and changes to come, Kelce says he knows he has to be adaptable.

"I feel like I've had to evolve week in, week out, year in, year out. That's just the mentality that I have to always try to find — a new way that Coach Reid can utilize me," Kelce said.

With new names and big-bodied receivers, Kelce still hopes to be utilized the way he has been in the past.

"I hope a whole lot, if you ask me, I want to be out there every chance I can get trying to help this team win, man," Kelce said.

The Chiefs are back in action next week as organized team activities continue.

