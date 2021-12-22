Chiefs' Travis Kelce named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Along with the Chiefs' recent stream of victories has come a stream of player awards.

Tight end Travis Kelce was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 15.

Many opponents have been placing extra coverage on superstar Kelce, but that didn't stop him Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

According to the NFL, Kelce recorded 10 receptions and a career-high 191 yards. Those yards were the most in the league for the week and the most for a tight end all season.

He also scored two touchdowns, including the game-winning 34-yard touchdown in overtime.

Not only is Kelce winning awards, but he's also hitting records.

The Chargers game was the tight end's third career game with at least 150 yards and a touchdown reception, which is tied for the second-most all-time by a tight end.

The award marks Kelce's first Offensive Player of the Week award and he is the first Chiefs tight end to receive the recognition. In fact, no tight end has received the award since Rob Gronkowski received it in Week 15 of the 2017 season.

Kelce has had a rollercoaster of a week.

It was announced that he was one of the top five vote-getters in fan voting for the Pro Bowl, and then it was announced that he had been selected overall.

However, the Pro Bowler also landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after an outbreak on the team. The Chiefs are set to play the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday.

Kelce is vaccinated, so he could test his way off of the list before the game.