Chiefs trim roster to 53 players, keep 4 tights ends

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tight end was arguably the Kansas City Chiefs’ most impressive position group from top to bottom during the preseason, so it makes sense that the club didn’t cut any tight ends Tuesday ahead of the deadline to set the initial 53-man roster for the 2021 season.

As expected after stellar performances throughout camp as a pass catcher and blocker, Jody Fortson — an undrafted wide receiver from Valdosta State in 2019, who spent the last two seasons on the Chiefs’ practice squad — made the roster along with All-Pro Travis Kelce, veteran Blake Bell and rookie fifth-round pick Noah Gray.

Kansas City showed a four tight-end set in Friday’s preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings, which ended with a touchdown from Patrick Mahomes to Bell.

It was a fun moment that also hinted at the potential the position group brings to the field in unique personnel sets, but the Chiefs still had to make 27 roster moves.

Veach created two additional roster spots by moving undrafted rookie defensive tackle Malik Herring, who suffered a torn ACL late in his final college season at the University of Georgia, to injured reserve, a move that ends his 2021 season.

Veteran guard Kyle Long, who came out of retirement to sign with the Chiefs during the offseason, remained on the Physically Unable to Perform list after missing camp with a leg injury. He won’t be eligible to return until Week 7 at the Tennessee Titans.

The secondary and wide receiver spots provided arguably the most intrigue as Kansas City wrestled with cutting down one of the deepest rosters in team history.

Cornerback Chris Lammons earned a spot on the initial roster. He seemed to edge out BoPete Keyes for the sixth corner spot entering the regular season.

Lammons will be joined by L’Jarius Sneed, Charvarius Ward, Mike Hughes, Rashad Fenton and Deandre Baker.

Safety Devon Key, an undrafted rookie from Western Kentucky, made a strong impression during rookie minicamp and organized team activities, but uneven performances during the Chiefs’ preseason games probably cost him a roster spot.

Kansas City has four safeties — Tyrann Mathieu, Daniel Sorenson, Juan Thornhill and special teams ace Armani Watts — on the initial roster.

Key is among a handful of cuts Kansas City hopes to stash on the practice squad and develop.

NFL teams have 24 hours to claim players through the waiver process before they can begin signing up to 16 players to the practice squad.

Cornerbacks Zayne Anderson, DiCaprio Bootle and Keyes were among the other defensive backs cut along with safeties Marlon Character and Rodney Clemons.

Darrius Shepherd, a Blue Springs graduate, Dalton Schoen, a Blue Valley Northwest and Kansas State graduate, were among the receivers released or waived along with Maurice Ffrench, Gehrig Dieter, Marcus Kemp and Cornell Powell.

That means Daurice Fountain made the initial roster.

Powell’s release is a bit unusual, given that the Chiefs drafted him in the fifth round four months ago out of Clemson. But his preseason production in Andy Reid’s system, which is notoriously difficult for receivers to master, apparently didn’t warrant a spot on the active roster.

He’s certainly another practice squad candidate, if no other club claims him off waivers.

Receiver also could be a position where the Chiefs eye an upgrade via the waiver wire.

Kansas City elected to enter the 2021 season with three halfbacks — Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Darrel Williams and Jerick McKinnon — and fullback Michael Burton, cutting Darwin Thompson and Derrick Gore despite flashing some during preseason games.

Defensively, the Chiefs released two linebackers — Omari Cobb and Emmanuel Smith — and four defensive linemen, several of whom may return on the practice squad.

Veteran defensive end Demone Harris and developmental defensive line prospects Tim Ward Tyler Clark and Austin Edwards also were cut.

Dorian O’Daniel, another key special teams contributor, kept his roster spot.

Offensively, the Chiefs traded former University of Missouri standout Yasir Durant — a versatile 6-foot-6 offensive lineman, who signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020 — to the New England Patriots for a seventh-round pick in next year’s draft.

Three other backup offensive lineman — tackles Wyatt Miller and Prince Tega Wanogho along with center Darryl Williams — also were released.

Finally, quarterback Shane Buechele also was released, but figures to be added to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

