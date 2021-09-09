Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu prepares with team virtually

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu remains in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol but has still been an active participant in the Kansas City Chiefs meetings and practices virtually.

“Thank God we’re ahead in this whole Zoom thing,” Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said on Thursday. “We’d be trying to figure that out. So, the camera sits right in front of me and he’s right there. I get to talk to him a little bit in the meetings, but he hasn’t missed a beat. Certainly, he’s chomping at the bit, as you can imagine. He just loves playing this game and he misses his guys, so we’ll find out.”

On Sept. 1, Mathieu was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

On Wednesday, Reid said Mathieu is “feeling better,” but he won’t be eligible to return to the team until he tests negative twice at least 24 hours apart.

Spagnuolo said game planning for the Browns has been a bit challenging.

“The advantage we have, I guess, versus that particular scenario is we’re practicing with guys that we think might have to play," he said. "So, we’ll move guys around, do what we have to, try to do most of the things that we do with Tyrann, but certainly some of those things will change and some of the calls might alter because of that.”

The Chiefs host the Cleveland Browns in a rematch of January’s AFC Divisional playoffs showdown at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.