Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu remains in reserve/COVID-19 protocol

Strong safety Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts to a defensive stop against the Chicago Bears in the third quarter of the game at Soldier Field on December 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.
Posted at 12:20 PM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 13:20:18-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Safety Tyrann Mathieu remains in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday during a press conference.

Mathieu was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sept. 1.

Reid said Mathieu is “feeling better,” but he won’t be eligible to return to the team until he tests negative twice at least 24 hours apart.

The Chiefs host the Cleveland Browns in a rematch of January’s AFC Divisional playoffs showdown at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Even if Mathieu isn’t able to practice this week, Reid said he wouldn’t hesitate to play the All-Pro safety against the Browns, assuming he is eligible and is released from the NFL protocol in time for the game.

Kansas City has four safeties on the 53-man roster for the 2021 season — including Mathieu’s backup at strong safety, Armani Watts, and free safeties Daniel Sorenson and Juan Thornhill.

Mathieu was one of two players along with center Austin Blythe (sports hernia) who did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.

Defensive end Frank Clark was a full participant Wednesday, according to Reid.

